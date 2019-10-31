Atlantica Yield (AY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Atlantica Yield to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $283.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Yield to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AY opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Atlantica Yield has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.44.

AY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

