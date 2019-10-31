Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $169,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,518.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $8,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,627 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.4% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 401,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 134,520 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 215.8% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 118,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 80,962 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 30.6% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 252,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $648.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $54.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

