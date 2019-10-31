ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.75

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 37146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATLKY shares. DNB Markets downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATLAS COPCO AB/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 38.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

