ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) VP Sells $122,000.00 in Stock

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ATN International stock opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $982.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3,070.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61. ATN International Inc has a 52 week low of $50.48 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATN International Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ATN International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ATN International by 92.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in ATN International by 144.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ATN International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ATN International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 217,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.