Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Shares of Atomera stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. 197,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,811. Atomera has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

Several research firms recently commented on ATOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

