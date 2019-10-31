AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

Shares of T opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 33.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

