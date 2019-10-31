Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Grows Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.23. 33,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.88 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

