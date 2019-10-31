Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up 1.3% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in United Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 25,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 70,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.07. 182,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.14. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.63.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $112,259.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,620 shares of company stock worth $16,317,747 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

