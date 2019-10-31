Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $633,000 Stake in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,387,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CPSI. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on Computer Programs & Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.84.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.54. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,955. The stock has a market cap of $336.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.74 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,405.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.