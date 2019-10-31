Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Decreased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 428.8% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $162.23. 2,505,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,331. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.98%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.