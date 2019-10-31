AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,136.00.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,148.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $731.17 and a 52 week high of $1,186.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,091.14.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

