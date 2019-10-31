Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Position Trimmed by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Avalara were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $888,360.00. Also, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $21,452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 907,782 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,264. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $101.00 price target on shares of Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,982. Avalara Inc has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.54.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

