Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Down 9.4% in October

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Avalon stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

