Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 207,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDR traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.24. 86,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. Avedro has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avedro will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Avedro during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Avedro by 444.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Avedro during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avedro during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avedro by 3.1% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avedro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Swann lowered Avedro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avedro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Avedro in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered Avedro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Avedro Company Profile

Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.

