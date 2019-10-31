Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avianca (NYSE:AVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avianca Holdings, S.A. owns and operates airlines. It offers passenger air transportation services and cargo air transportation services. The company provides its services in the domestic markets of Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, as well as for international routes, such as North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Avianca Holdings, S.A. is based in Panama. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Avianca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of Avianca stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 110,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. Avianca has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.80). Avianca had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Avianca will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avianca in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avianca by 40.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 52,731 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avianca by 1,381.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 254,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 237,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avianca by 8.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Avianca by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,877,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

