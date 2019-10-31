Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

CAR stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $37.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

