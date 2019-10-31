Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Short Interest Down 12.0% in October

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,450,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 20,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Avon Products news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 15,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $64,248.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $64,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Avon Products alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVP. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products during the second quarter valued at $139,892,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products during the second quarter valued at $23,003,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products during the second quarter valued at $18,590,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products during the second quarter valued at $10,476,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products during the second quarter valued at $8,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

AVP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,468. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. Avon Products has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avon Products will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Avon Products in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.