AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. AXT had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,896. AXT has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $126.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Get AXT alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.