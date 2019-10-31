B. Riley Increases Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $93.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson set a $96.00 target price on shares of Trex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.97. Trex has a 1-year low of $53.48 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,817 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $244,149.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 9,724 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $788,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,191. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,674 shares of company stock worth $1,280,868. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

