B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires New Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in VF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 322,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in VF by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 22,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.55. 531,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.46. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

In related news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,684,969.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,249.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,330. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

