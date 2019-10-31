B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,298 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 47,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 175,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,219. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59.

