B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Invests $79,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $245,461,000 after acquiring an additional 968,802 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 441,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,974. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

