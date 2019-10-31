Baader Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €29.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €29.00 ($33.72) price target from Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.90 ($33.61).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €23.96 ($27.86) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.34). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.41.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

