Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

NYSE:BKR traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $21.06. 1,389,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.