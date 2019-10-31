Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.10. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 18,435,787 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 45.5% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 35,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 17.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 67.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 266,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 107,580 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 16,112,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 27.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

