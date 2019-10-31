Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 7026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $576.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.31 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,407,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,746 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,630,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 920,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,267,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,845,000 after purchasing an additional 220,143 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,235,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 286,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,039,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

