Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $4.09

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.09. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 493,002 shares.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5,086.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 24,668 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 23.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 343,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 64,289 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 362,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 123,283 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

