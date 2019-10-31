Bancorpsouth Bank Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BXS. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.45. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.70 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter valued at $477,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

