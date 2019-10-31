Bank of America Corp DE Has $575,000 Holdings in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $406,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,000,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,031,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,637. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RILY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $635.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

