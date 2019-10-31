Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hometrust Bancshares were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 10.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTBI. Compass Point set a $31.00 price objective on Hometrust Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $468.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $34.73 million for the quarter.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

