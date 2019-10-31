Bank of America Corp DE Sells 373,077 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.26% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KALA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 248,287 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 44,899 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

