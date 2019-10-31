Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAC. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 49,423,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,264,668. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $281.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 25,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 36,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 41.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

