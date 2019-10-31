Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Down 9.9% in October

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 83,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 76,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

BPRN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606. The stock has a market cap of $188.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.58. Bank Of Princeton has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Bank Of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Bank Of Princeton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

