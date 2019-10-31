Bank of The West Buys 301 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

