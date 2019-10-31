Bank of The West Raises Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.48.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

