Bank of The West Sells 2,264 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Bank of The West reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

