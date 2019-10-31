Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.11 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. Bank7 had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 25.13%.

BSVN traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.20. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,358. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $185.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSVN shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

