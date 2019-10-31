BANKEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. BANKEX has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $118,188.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BANKEX has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One BANKEX token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $537.88 or 0.05841582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003537 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015228 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00046284 BTC.

BANKEX Profile

BANKEX is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,050,932 tokens. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Simex, OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

