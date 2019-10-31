Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BNKXF opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. Bankia has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Bankia Company Profile

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

