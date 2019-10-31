Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives $62.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

BANR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 232,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38. Banner has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banner will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

In other news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $27,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $110,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $168,078. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,315,000 after acquiring an additional 167,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banner by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Banner by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 883,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banner by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 595,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after purchasing an additional 202,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banner by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after purchasing an additional 59,558 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

