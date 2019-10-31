Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Receiving Extremely Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Barclays (NYSE:BCS) has been trending extremely positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Barclays earned a media sentiment score of 4.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of BCS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 108,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,190. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. On average, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

