Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives $56.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

NYSE:B traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.45. 374,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $61.98.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

In other news, VP Marian Acker sold 5,018 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $270,369.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,811 shares of company stock valued at $567,912. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Barnes Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.