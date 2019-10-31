Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Bayer (FRA:BAYN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €79.71 ($92.69).

Bayer stock traded up €2.30 ($2.67) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €69.58 ($80.91). The stock had a trading volume of 5,729,272 shares. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The company has a fifty day moving average of €65.56 and a 200 day moving average of €60.89.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

