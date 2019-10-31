Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 7,151 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 32,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 255.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.74. 26,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,676. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.07 and a 200 day moving average of $137.97. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.86.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

