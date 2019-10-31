Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $852,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,616 shares of company stock worth $59,196,937 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,266. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $308.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

