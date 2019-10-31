Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $651,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $88,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $1,445,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,139 shares of company stock valued at $39,006,399. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities set a $185.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.14. The company has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 108.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

