Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $633,694.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,848.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,078 shares of company stock valued at $25,458,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 686,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $76.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

