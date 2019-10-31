Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €96.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €96.50 ($112.21) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Societe Generale set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.33 ($120.15).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

BEI stock opened at €104.70 ($121.74) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1-year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €106.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.14.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.