Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €118.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €118.00 ($137.21) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BEI. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.33 ($120.15).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Shares of BEI stock opened at €104.70 ($121.74) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12 month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €106.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €104.61.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.