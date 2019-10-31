Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $182.00

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $182.00 and last traded at $182.00, with a volume of 20319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. Beigene had a negative net margin of 153.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $243.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 360.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total value of $1,248,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $413,415.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,131,298.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,976 shares of company stock worth $1,998,951. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Beigene by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Beigene by 44.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Beigene by 8.3% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Beigene in the second quarter worth $496,000.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

